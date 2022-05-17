Just received new plan notification from Spark.

On the 23 June Spark is replacing its current $29.99 1GB Rollover to $39.99 Endless Mobile Plan. We have two numbers, each on the same plan. (one number has a $9 Intl Talk Text)

However. Looking at our monthly mobile data usage for each of us we are nowhere near using our present 1GB rollover allowance. It appears to be just under 250Mb/m each.

What we are planning on doing is cancelling the $9 Intl Talk Text as it will be included in the new plan and just let our existing plan automatically change over on the 23 June and then revisit changing to a cheaper plan in 12 months time. Reason being as we will be paying the same as now with the $10 credit for 12 mths. We wont be adding Spotify.

Here’s how your plans compare



Old Plan: $29.99 1GB Rollover

New Plan: $39.99 Endless Mobile Plan + $10 plan credit for first 12 months

New Plan: Data is Endless but speeds reduce after 3GB to 1.2Mbps

Old Plan: Talk time 300mins NZ only

New Plan: Unlimited NZ & Aus

Old Plan: SMS Unlimited NZ only

New Plan: Unlimited NZ & Aus

Old Plan: Spotify Premium not included

New Plan: Spotify Premium is Half Price (add for $7.49/month)