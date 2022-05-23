Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#296120 23-May-2022 10:52
Just spent a week in Sydney and every incoming call had no incoming audio. I was answering phone, hearing nothing and telling them to phone back which they did with incoming audio the second time. This happened 5 or 6 times.

 

Then I started getting incoming calls where there was audio but it was someone elses phone call. Full on conversations with Aust accent talking about being in Christchurch which is where my incoming call was coming from.

 

Really weird.

 

In Melbourne didn't have any issues, incoming audio every time I had a call.

  #2917977 24-May-2022 14:24
Hi - Unfortunately any useful network records are probably long since gone, but can you please email (firstname dot lastname @ spark.co.nz) me your mobile number with some dates and times when you experienced this issue - I can then have a look to see which provider you were roaming on and run some remote tests from here.

 

I'll also keep a look out for reports of similar cases.

 

If you are roaming again, and experience a similar thing please give our helpdesk a call and report it so they can log a case for tier 2 to investigate with the international voice carriers.

 

Cheers

 

Andrew Bluck

 

Manager of Roaming - Spark NZ

 

 

  #2918007 24-May-2022 15:05
These issues are best looked into when the end user is roaming not after the fact

  #2918564 25-May-2022 18:41
Thanks Andrew, emailed you with some date times which included today.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

