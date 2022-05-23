Hi - Unfortunately any useful network records are probably long since gone, but can you please email (firstname dot lastname @ spark.co.nz) me your mobile number with some dates and times when you experienced this issue - I can then have a look to see which provider you were roaming on and run some remote tests from here.

I'll also keep a look out for reports of similar cases.

If you are roaming again, and experience a similar thing please give our helpdesk a call and report it so they can log a case for tier 2 to investigate with the international voice carriers.

Cheers

Andrew Bluck

Manager of Roaming - Spark NZ