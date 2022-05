With regards to Spark Smart Modems 1 or 2, and deploying IP addresses based on the devices MAC address in the range I allocate for DHCP. (i.e. DHCP reservation addresses)...

Does anyone know the limit to the number of devices that can be served up with static addresses?

FYI: I tried doing this on a Huawei HG253 modem and found it was limited to eight devices. I am planning to have 60 to 70 devices.

thanks, Ian.