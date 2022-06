Private Relay is a VPN service. I wouldn't recommend using it (I personally don't) as I've found it can be quite troublesome. Even blocking trackers only I've found you experience problems with some sites. For example, I can see you appear to be coming from a US IP Address which normally wouldn't be accessing the Spark website.

Just like all proxy and VPN services these are quite often blocked by website owners due to abuse. Just turn it off especially on your home network, there is no real need for it.