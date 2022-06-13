Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Do you have to wait for fibre to be disconnected before you put an order in to get re-connected?
Paulthagerous

692 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#296392 13-Jun-2022 14:58


Hi there,

 

 

 

I'm moving into a new (to me) house that already has fibre installed.  I am assuming the vendor will have the existing fibre connection cancelled effective from moving day.  I tried to organise with Spark to have an order placed now for a connection for me to start on moving day, but they have advised that as there is already a connection there they can't put an order in until it is disconnected.

 

 

 

Is this usual practice?  I will have other things to do on moving day and would prefer not to have to call them on the day.  The other side of it is I'm not sure how I will know it has been cancelled - so do I just have to try calling them every now and then until it's good to go?  Or if the vendor is on Spark already by chance, perhaps my modem will work with their connection?

 

 

 

Some downtime of the connection is not the end of the world, but surely there is a simpler way to do it - please let me know if so!

RunningMan
7022 posts

Uber Geek


  #2926108 13-Jun-2022 14:59


If this is a Chorus area they should be able to stand up a new connection on one of the other ONT LAN ports instead.

Paulthagerous

692 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2926111 13-Jun-2022 15:04


Yes, it is a Chorus area.

evnafets
374 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2926117 13-Jun-2022 15:21


I want to call bullshit on this one, but @wheelbarrow01 is the person who could answer definitively.  
Linking an earlier post:   https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=295844&page_no=2#2908182

 

And also a recent issue doing something like this:  https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=295844

 

 

 

It sounds very doable.  Either transfer of connection or by setting up a connection on the 'unused' port of the ONT.

 

 

 

 



wellygary
6621 posts

Uber Geek


  #2926130 13-Jun-2022 15:47


Paulthagerous:

 

Hi there,

 

I'm moving into a new (to me) house that already has fibre installed.  I am assuming the vendor will have the existing fibre connection cancelled effective from moving day.  I tried to organise with Spark to have an order placed now for a connection for me to start on moving day, but they have advised that as there is already a connection there they can't put an order in until it is disconnected.

 

 

I did exactly this with Spark in April,  get them to provision the second port of the ONT, then it doesn't matter when the connection on the first port leaves, 

 

It all worked a treat.... 

