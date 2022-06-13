Paulthagerous:

Hi there,

I'm moving into a new (to me) house that already has fibre installed. I am assuming the vendor will have the existing fibre connection cancelled effective from moving day. I tried to organise with Spark to have an order placed now for a connection for me to start on moving day, but they have advised that as there is already a connection there they can't put an order in until it is disconnected.

Is this usual practice? I will have other things to do on moving day and would prefer not to have to call them on the day. The other side of it is I'm not sure how I will know it has been cancelled - so do I just have to try calling them every now and then until it's good to go? Or if the vendor is on Spark already by chance, perhaps my modem will work with their connection?

Some downtime of the connection is not the end of the world, but surely there is a simpler way to do it - please let me know if so!