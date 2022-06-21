Hi,

I'm trying to set up a smart modem 2 with the portable wireless plan for backup internet in case I need it. However the speeds are slower then I would have hoped at 2 to 3 mbps max. I really need at least 8 to live with in a fibre optic outage.

Anyways, I am picking the cause is bad reception as the modem is reporting "OK" signal instead of "Good" or more.

Our house is close (ish) to a tower but tucked away in a corner of bad reception. Best I seem to get is -95 to -100 (ish) RSRP. It's a shame as we are in a densely populated area as well, which I am sure does not help things.

I bought some antennas to stick on the roof because I noticed the Smart Modem 2 has SMA female connectors on the back, but it doesn't appear to connect back to the 4G module, as the signal has not improved at all.

The antenna(s) I bought was:

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/antennas/ant-262.html

I will note that I bought two of them to try both ports at a time, but this might be a terrible idea :P.

Anyone have any ideas as to my options to either increase signal or get a bit better speeds?

P.S, I did briefly get 30-40 mbps when the modem locked onto band 3, but it seems to like band 28 way more, and sits on it when possible with low speed. Perhaps I could band lock it?