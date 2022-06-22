Do you know if you can get these even if you only have a mobile boradband account with them?
Is it a monthly broadband account? Looks like being on a pay monthly plan is a requirement. Probably best to chat with them online and ask though.
2020 MacBook Air M1 256GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (Midnight Green) | 2x HomePod (Space Grey) | 8x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow) | 3x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Series 7 45mm (Cellular - Green)
Sony 65" A8F OLED TV | Sony 65" X850F LED TV | Sony 55" X900F LED TV