I've recently moved to a new area, and Spark's coverage/network performance is pretty terrible. In my part of the suburb, there's pretty much no reception indoors, and calls frequently drop/other person can't hear you. However, that's about to change, as Spark has leased land and received consent to build a new tower ~200m up the road.

Curious to know how long it typically takes from the consenting stage to a built and operating tower, as I'm considering switching to 2degrees for a month or two as they seem to be the best provider in this area for the time being, and it's pretty annoying having to stand by a window or go outside just to take a call. Cheers!