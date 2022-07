The company I work for recently took over another company, who only had a Wireless Broadband connection from Spark via a Smart Modem 2. As we have provided internet services via another means, and removed the Smart Modem from service, its no longer needed, (the previous owner, who own the contract with Spark, is not communicating...) so I want to know, do we just dispose of it, or must it be returned to Spark, and if so how does one arrange that when we can't a Spark customer?

Cheers

Nic.