I have been running the Spark Smart Modem 2 for the last 3 weeks on our Spark Fibre connection and every Monday morning I find that the modem has lost connection to the internet.

If I power cycle the modem then all comes right again. I also note that a couple of days after power cycling the modem the "Status" light goes and stays white. The internet connection stays up regardless of the status light being white - at least until the next Monday morning.

The only errors I note in the modem error log are...

19.07.2022 12:57:03 TR069: Account is not existed!!

19.07.2022 12:57:03 TR069: ACS connection failed with error code 401

19.07.2022 12:57:03 TR069: Inform Fail!!(Invalid URL or ACS unreachable)

19.07.2022 12:57:03 TR069: Sending 1 BOOT inform to ACS: 222.152.42.80.



The above error block repeats approx every hour. Does this mean that Spark haven't set my account up at their end correctly to handle the new modem?



I have spoken to Spark support and they simply got me to factory reset the modem which hasn't helped.



Is anyone else experiencing the same type of issue with the Spark Smart Modem 2 on the Spark Fibre network.



The modem Firmware is:

2.01.10 build02-20220331

Note: I was previously running the Spark provided HG659 modem which ran fine and didn't intermittently lose connection. I only replaced it because the HG659 only supported 8 IP reservations and I needed a few more. The Spark Modem 2 supports up to 32 IP reservations which is why I upgraded to that model.



Ross.