Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Imminent fibre installation at my house
#298862 22-Jul-2022 12:45
A few weeks back, when the 'thrusting' contractor was beginning to inject fibre lines into our town's street berms, I phoned a Chorus guy about changing the fibre drop point from one side of my section to the other. He asked for a diagram, which I sent him, and which he subsequently forwarded to another more relevant Chorus staffer. That guy emailed me thus:

 

Hi Mr.GeekIT,
Thank you for contacting us. 
The fibre rollout in the area is utilizing a plan for this build of the network.
Where the drop point will be placed I (*sic) decided on where the existing copper drop point is located. (* I think he meant 'is')
Once this is completed then when you call a provider of your choice to have it installed then request that you are wanting it installed as per the picture you have sent us. 
Kind Regards (him) 
Customer Service Representative
0800 600 100
www.Chorus.co.nz
PO Box 6640
Auckland 1010

 

I translated this as 'We have a (thrusting) plan and we're gonna stick to it. If it's not right, someone else can fix it later'.

 

My question: My ISP is Spark. So am I to understand that I should phone Spark (the number I've always used for tech stuff is 0800 22 55 98, which nowadays gets the Philippines) and then spend an hour or so trying to explain what I'm trying to achieve? Or will someone from Spark will phone me, or knock on my door, and say, "Hello Mr. GeekIT, I'm here to make sure that your fibre installation will be be exactly the way you want it."?

 

I actually spoke, unintentionally, to a passing but genuine Chorus technician (who shall remain nameless, mainly because he didn't identify himself) and his advice was, "Mate, you need to tell Chorus exactly what you want and then hang around while they do it, or they'll xxxx it up. That's what I did when they installed my own fiber line."  

 

What do I need to do now?




Bung
  #2945254 22-Jul-2022 14:15
You have existing conduit that may be usable, are you wanting to shift the fibre for some reason or is Chorus intending to put the fibre on the other side of your frontage?

Jase2985
  #2945266 22-Jul-2022 14:30
good luck, generally when it comes to where they are putting things in the street and the work starting its near on impossible to change things.

 

Inside your property you will have more luck/freedom but you need to be there for everything, scope, instillation and any meetings etc.

 

 

 

spark have nothing to do with this so no point bothering them.

 

 

 

maybe @wheelbarrow01 can help but i suspect it may be too far gone

Linux
  #2945334 22-Jul-2022 15:20
You are not a Chorus customer you have zero say in the rollout / build and the RSP can not change the build



nztim
  #2945350 22-Jul-2022 15:51
It goes where it goes, usually (but not always) follows the path of copper




