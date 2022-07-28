Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) Bigpipe: Has anyone else stopped receiveing account payment information emails since February?
eddief

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#298927 28-Jul-2022 11:26
Send private message quote this post

Hey everyone,

 

My Bigpipe account was just put in to restricted access mode as my credit card expired last month and the account was overdue.

 

Had to sort it out with Bigpipe support, but their system never sent me an email saying that disconnection was imminent in the first place...

 

Supposedly they emailed me on the 23rd July saying that my account was going to be disconnected, however I never received it and it wasn't in spam or deleted items either.

 

 

 

This has caused me to take a closer look at what I have been receiving from Bigpipe, and I have found that I haven't been getting the regular "Payment success" emails from them since February.

 

I have received emails from them about support queries since then, just nothing about my account.

 

 

 

So I wanted to see if this issue was limited to my email account only, or is more widespread. I am using a personal gmail account here.
The chat agent wasn't very helpful and kept insisting that because there were no bounces that it must have been delivered...

 

 

 

Cheers,
Eddie

 

 

wratterus
1484 posts

Uber Geek


  #2947295 28-Jul-2022 11:29
Send private message quote this post

I don't know anyone on Bigpipe anymore sorry to check - all changed to Skinny.

acetone
134 posts

Master Geek


  #2947305 28-Jul-2022 11:41
Send private message quote this post

It does look like they are having some issue.
They missed one payment email in March and then had one in April and none since.

eddief

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2947308 28-Jul-2022 11:44
Send private message quote this post

acetone:

 

It does look like they are having some issue.
They missed one payment email in March and then had one in April and none since.

 

 

 

 

Ahh interesting, that's good to know that it's not just me. Thanks for checking that.

 

I'll wait until my next payment goes through and see if the emails start again, otherwise I'll bring this up with them again.



acetone
134 posts

Master Geek


  #2947309 28-Jul-2022 11:47
Send private message quote this post

I requested they generate my March invoice and they did that a few weeks ago.  I didn't notice that they stopped again after April.
I have logged a support ticket, will see what they say.

robcreid
241 posts

Master Geek


  #2947395 28-Jul-2022 13:35
Send private message quote this post

I just checked mine. I have my 'Bigpipe payment confirmed' email for every month so far this year.

allan
1578 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2947428 28-Jul-2022 15:04
Send private message quote this post

Just checked for family who have a Bigpipe connection. Also been getting payment confirmation with invoice attached each month, so no issues there.

Senecio
1525 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2947430 28-Jul-2022 15:09
Send private message quote this post

acetone:

 

It does look like they are having some issue.
They missed one payment email in March and then had one in April and none since.

 

 

 

 

I have exactly the same. Only emails hat I've received this year are January, February and April.

