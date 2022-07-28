Hey everyone,

My Bigpipe account was just put in to restricted access mode as my credit card expired last month and the account was overdue.

Had to sort it out with Bigpipe support, but their system never sent me an email saying that disconnection was imminent in the first place...

Supposedly they emailed me on the 23rd July saying that my account was going to be disconnected, however I never received it and it wasn't in spam or deleted items either.

This has caused me to take a closer look at what I have been receiving from Bigpipe, and I have found that I haven't been getting the regular "Payment success" emails from them since February.

I have received emails from them about support queries since then, just nothing about my account.

So I wanted to see if this issue was limited to my email account only, or is more widespread. I am using a personal gmail account here.

The chat agent wasn't very helpful and kept insisting that because there were no bounces that it must have been delivered...

Cheers,

Eddie