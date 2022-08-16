I've been using my Spark sims as hotspots in my phones forever. Just lately they've started to behave poorly, in that I can join my hotspot and it'll work fine for anywhere between 5-20 mins but then it will basically stop processing any traffic until I reconnect manually. Sometimes after reconnection it still doesn't work properly. The data cap before slowdown is well within limits, and I've tested this across 2 Spark SIMs and 3 devices (Fold, S22, iPhone 12) and all behave the same. But if I use my Vodafone sim it's super stable for as long as I'm connected.

I'm on a chat with Spark to get it looked at but wanted to check if this is something other people have run into too?