Ethernet not working on brand new Spark Smart Modem (fixed, thanks)
littleheaven

2108 posts

Uber Geek


#299163 16-Aug-2022 11:19
I've just plugged in my new Spark Smart Modem, replacing my old ASUS RT-AC68U which has well and truly done its dash. Setup was super easy, and I got my Wi-Fi networks (main and a couple of guest networks) up and running, no problem. They're working perfectly. However, I also have two things plugged into the ethernet ports that just aren't connecting. One is my Vector Sungenie solar system, and the other is an ethernet hub that lives behind my TV and provides the internet to my AppleTV and home theatre system. Neither of them are connecting. I've tried restarting the modem and switching the ethernet cables back and forth between the ports. They are properly seated. Did I do something wrong? Am I overlooking something obvious? TIA.

 

Edit: SunGenie has randomly connected. AppleTV still not working.




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

 

Currently using: Custom-built AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop, 2021 iPad Pro 11", iPhone SE 2020, AppleTV4.

mentalinc
2471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2955293 16-Aug-2022 11:21
Are you getting link lights?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

littleheaven

2108 posts

Uber Geek


  #2955294 16-Aug-2022 11:25
I can't see any lights anywhere on the modem other than the green bar on the front and the blue light on the side for the WPS.




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

 

Currently using: Custom-built AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop, 2021 iPad Pro 11", iPhone SE 2020, AppleTV4.

wellygary
6718 posts

Uber Geek


  #2955295 16-Aug-2022 11:28
From Memory they have 4 ports, what happens if you try one of the others??



littleheaven

2108 posts

Uber Geek


  #2955296 16-Aug-2022 11:31
I did swap them all back and forth a bit. They are both working now. No idea how - I didn't do anything different! Many thanks.




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

 

Currently using: Custom-built AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop, 2021 iPad Pro 11", iPhone SE 2020, AppleTV4.

