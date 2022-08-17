Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Telegram not working as of 17 Aug
StNick

Master Geek


#299167 17-Aug-2022 11:53
As of 17 August, Telegram's services appear to be blocked on Spark (I use BigPipe fibre at home and Skinny Mobile on my phone).  When I VPN into the office (also Spark), no dice.  However, on NordVPN, or VPNed into a friends network (Stuff fibre), it works fine.  I DMed Spark NZ on Twitter, but the response I got was "Hi, not sure what telegram instant messenger is and how it is linked to Spark , inorder to document this , i'd want you to verify your Spark ac number , address and DOB so that we could validate and proceed further ."  so I doubt I'm going to get anywhere with that.

 

 

 

Any chance we have a Spark rep here with some technical knowledge that could investigate?

Jiriteach
Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2955523 17-Aug-2022 11:55
Working fine for me? Just ran some tests and notifications coming through. Mobile is on Spark.

StNick

Master Geek


  #2955525 17-Aug-2022 12:00
Huh...  That is very interesting.  Spark NZ on Twitter just confirmed it isn't working for them either (trying to browse to web.telegram.org).

 

 

 

Could it be regional?  I am in Auckland, you?

Peppery
Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2955527 17-Aug-2022 12:05
I'm in Auckland and I can reproduce the issue on fibre. Appears one of the IPs my phone is trying is 149.154.167.50. I'm not a network engineer, but it looks more like an upstream routing issue than a block

 

Top: Spark, bottom: VF

 



StNick

Master Geek


  #2955528 17-Aug-2022 12:09
Thanks for that...

 

 

 

Not sure if it is regional as a friend in Wellington also just confirmed it is not working on Spark Mobile (fine on 2Degrees fibre).

 

Edit:  Apologies, now she is saying it is working on her mobile.  So we're back in the "Auckland region" camp perhaps.

Talkiet
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2955529 17-Aug-2022 12:14
It's working for me (Spark Fibre, Chch) and I can confirm that even if it's not working for you, it is NOT something that we are blocking. We don't routinely block things except for temporary blocks against known current phishing URLs.

 

Can you see if your name resolution for web.telegram.org is working using the Spark DNS servers?

 

djtOtago
Ultimate Geek


  #2955530 17-Aug-2022 12:15
Not working for me on Spark Fibre Dunedin.

 

Does work on Slingshot Fibre Dunedin

 

Edit. I'm only trying www.telegram.org

Jiriteach
Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2955531 17-Aug-2022 12:15
StNick:

 

Huh...  That is very interesting.  Spark NZ on Twitter just confirmed it isn't working for them either (trying to browse to web.telegram.org).

 

 

 

Could it be regional?  I am in Auckland, you?

 

 

Im in Wellington. Ran several tests and work fine with alerts coming in from AWS > Telegram > Mobile on Spark.



StNick

Master Geek


  #2955535 17-Aug-2022 12:29
Talkiet:

 

It's working for me (Spark Fibre, Chch) and I can confirm that even if it's not working for you, it is NOT something that we are blocking. We don't routinely block things except for temporary blocks against known current phishing URLs.

 

Can you see if your name resolution for web.telegram.org is working using the Spark DNS servers?

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 

Name resolution appears to be fine.  Just cannot reach it.

 

 

 

Jiriteach
Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2955538 17-Aug-2022 12:37
StNick:

 

Name resolution appears to be fine.  Just cannot reach it.

 

 

Not being able to ping web.telegram.org is not an indication that its inaccessible. They block ICMP and so its not pingable.
Also just tried my backup Spark broadband connection and its working there as well - in Wellington.

rscole86
Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2955544 17-Aug-2022 12:41
Cannot reach telegram.org on Skinny mobile or Spark fibre.
The app appears to load some of the channels, but the official one wouldn't load any images until I went to a VPN connection.

StNick

Master Geek


  #2955549 17-Aug-2022 12:46
rscole86: Cannot reach telegram.org on Skinny mobile or Spark fibre.
The app appears to load some of the channels, but the official one wouldn't load any images until I went to a VPN connection.

 

 

 

Are you in the Auckland region?

rscole86
Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2955550 17-Aug-2022 12:47
Sorry should have said, I'm in the Wellington region.

StNick

Master Geek


  #2955552 17-Aug-2022 12:49
Haha, well sh!t.  No idea why it is working for some but not for others.  Just gotta hope Spark figure this out then I guess.

dt

dt
Uber Geek


  #2955553 17-Aug-2022 12:54
both web urls not loading for me on a voyager business connection nor spark 4g 

 

working on vodafone 4g 

 

 

 

[Auckland]

Batwing
Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2955555 17-Aug-2022 13:00
Can send and receive messages, but images won't load.

Skinny fibre / spark mobile in Wellington region

Loads fine on VPN

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page





