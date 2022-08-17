As of 17 August, Telegram's services appear to be blocked on Spark (I use BigPipe fibre at home and Skinny Mobile on my phone). When I VPN into the office (also Spark), no dice. However, on NordVPN, or VPNed into a friends network (Stuff fibre), it works fine. I DMed Spark NZ on Twitter, but the response I got was "Hi, not sure what telegram instant messenger is and how it is linked to Spark , inorder to document this , i'd want you to verify your Spark ac number , address and DOB so that we could validate and proceed further ." so I doubt I'm going to get anywhere with that.
Any chance we have a Spark rep here with some technical knowledge that could investigate?