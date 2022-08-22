I'm with Skinny and I can't use Premium SMS

I can't confirm important doctor appointments, hairdresser, podiatrist, physio appointments etc

all these booking systems use texting platforms that charge 20c per text, skinny blocks these by defaults, my SMS replies bounce back

so i can never reply to a booking, i can never confirm an appointment

i was only able to text chat a skinny tech support rep

they asked my phone and gave me instructions on which menus to click to turn it on

the menus he told me to navigate through, WEREN'T accurate at all and missing on my phone

OPPO FIND X2 NEO

this is also happening on my mothers iPhone SE 2022

i moved her to skinny and if we can't get this working we will both leave to another provider

I WOULD like to get it working though

also, which other providers ALLOW premium SMS as a default?