Skinny blocks Premium SMS - how to unblock?
#299232 22-Aug-2022 21:32
I'm with Skinny and I can't use Premium SMS

 

I can't confirm important doctor appointments, hairdresser, podiatrist, physio appointments etc

 

all these booking systems use texting platforms that charge 20c per text, skinny blocks these by defaults, my SMS replies bounce back

 

so i can never reply to a booking, i can never confirm an appointment

 

i was only able to text chat a skinny tech support rep

 

they asked my phone and gave me instructions on which menus to click to turn it on

 

the menus he told me to navigate through, WEREN'T accurate at all and missing on my phone

 

OPPO FIND X2 NEO

 

this is also happening on my mothers iPhone SE 2022

 

i moved her to skinny and if we can't get this working we will both leave to another provider

 

I WOULD like to get it working though

 

also, which other providers ALLOW premium SMS as a default?

  #2957963 22-Aug-2022 21:45
This has to be a carrier block and not handset related so zero idea where they were going to send you in the handset menu

 

Edit: Google search found this

 

https://www.skinny.co.nz/help/mobile-help/phone-sim-number/device/premium-sms-messaging/

  #2957964 22-Aug-2022 21:47
Do you have prepaid credit available to pay for the premium SMS?

  #2957966 22-Aug-2022 21:48
Silly question but do you have a prepaid balance? Premium SMS (even those that charge $0.20) are not covered by any subscriptions that provide national person to person text messaging.




  #2957967 22-Aug-2022 21:49
I have never heard of or seen these settings before factory on a handset, Block / filter numbers yes

 

2degrees, VodafoneNZ, Spark allow sending to premium SMS numbers

  #2957971 22-Aug-2022 21:56
This statement on the Skinny website is a made up load of bull pulled out of a staff members backside

 

I can't seem to send any text messages to 2424. Why is that?

 

Some device manufacturers would place default settings that disable premium messaging to avoid any unintentional charging and since 2424 (Skinny's free-text service) is actually a premium number, your customer will have to manually enable this function on their side. Follow the steps below!

 

Handsets may warn it is a SMS to a shortcode and the end user could be charged and do you wish to send?

