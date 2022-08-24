[code]
Tracing route to aa.60.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com [135.90.96.170]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms smart.mesh [192.168.1.254]
2 2 ms 1 ms 1 ms 125-239-206-1-adsl.sparkbb.co.nz [125.239.206.1]
3 4 ms 4 ms 4 ms 222.152.41.147
4 4 ms 4 ms 4 ms 122.56.119.216
5 184 ms 180 ms 181 ms et8-0-0.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.119.26]
6 181 ms 180 ms 180 ms as36351.nsw.ix.asn.au [218.100.52.100]
7 182 ms 182 ms 183 ms ae6.cbs02.eq02.syd02.networklayer.com [169.45.18.250]
8 183 ms 181 ms 181 ms 83.10.35a9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com [169.53.16.131]
9 202 ms 181 ms 181 ms 81.76.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com [135.90.118.129]
10 181 ms 181 ms 181 ms 9d.76.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com [135.90.118.157]
11 181 ms 181 ms 181 ms aa.60.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com [135.90.96.170]
Trace complete.
[/code]