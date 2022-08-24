Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Latency to Oz
#299260 24-Aug-2022 16:57
Looks like a routing issue?

 

 

[code]

 

Tracing route to aa.60.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com [135.90.96.170]

 

over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

 

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms smart.mesh [192.168.1.254]

 

2 2 ms 1 ms 1 ms 125-239-206-1-adsl.sparkbb.co.nz [125.239.206.1]

 

3 4 ms 4 ms 4 ms 222.152.41.147

 

4 4 ms 4 ms 4 ms 122.56.119.216

 

5 184 ms 180 ms 181 ms et8-0-0.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.119.26]

 

6 181 ms 180 ms 180 ms as36351.nsw.ix.asn.au [218.100.52.100]

 

7 182 ms 182 ms 183 ms ae6.cbs02.eq02.syd02.networklayer.com [169.45.18.250]

 

8 183 ms 181 ms 181 ms 83.10.35a9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com [169.53.16.131]

 

9 202 ms 181 ms 181 ms 81.76.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com [135.90.118.129]

 

10 181 ms 181 ms 181 ms 9d.76.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com [135.90.118.157]

 

11 181 ms 181 ms 181 ms aa.60.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com [135.90.96.170]

 

 

Trace complete.

 

[/code]

  #2958968 24-Aug-2022 18:14
Also having issues with spark fibre latency to OZ ( and anywhere else actually) today

 

An extra 100ms is being added to everything .

  #2958970 24-Aug-2022 18:25
Not at work to confirm, but there was an earlier hit to the SCCN cable that I was of the understanding they were de-powering to do some testing and repairs on the ALX side.
Traffics probably going up via the Hawaii link.

