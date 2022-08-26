Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)problems browsing specific websites
peterdownunder

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#299289 26-Aug-2022 15:48
Send private message quote this post

I am a programmer working from home and have a spark broadband fibre connection.

 

I have duckdns setup of an external dynamic dns service and am running openwrt as my router.

 

I have been having ongoing issues with websites not responding, typically just timing out. One example is one of my hobbies at linuxcnc.org

 

It seems to be an ip address block, as I have been able to fix it by resetting the fibre link causing a new IP address to be allocated, but it eventually happens again.

 

I have checked a few blacklist sites and I appear occasionally on a few. None explicitly state why you are blocked, but a common statement is running email servers behind dynamic ip address' can be a problem.

 

While I am running quite a few debian boxes in my home none of them are running sendmail as far as I can see (or responding to port 25)

 

I decided to look at getting a static and went to the spark.co.nz and got blocked there :) with the following response:

 

The requested URL was rejected. Please consult with your administrator.

Your support ID is: 11784306756968730858

[Go Back]

 

Needless to say a call to spark went nowhere (don't really blame them)

 

Most recently when trying to install kubernetes the opensuse site would not respond to the download request. ssh'ing to a server over the work vpn and trying the same install from a linux box there worked ok.

 

Anyone got any ideas what to try next.

 

Currently thinking using a process of elimination i.e.

 

1 kill as many servers as I can and still work, reset the ip and see if it comes back.

 

2 stop the dynamic dns update for a while and see if that has anything to do with it ?

 

 

Create new topic
Tinkerisk
2051 posts

Uber Geek


  #2959851 26-Aug-2022 15:55
Send private message quote this post

Do you have IPv4 and IPv6?




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 0.1PB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
RunningMan
7081 posts

Uber Geek


  #2959874 26-Aug-2022 16:08
Send private message quote this post

Not accessing www.spark.co.nz with that error was reported here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=296057

 

May be related.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11035 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2959904 26-Aug-2022 16:30
Send private message quote this post

What are you running? You been messing around with tor or any proxy services?

 

Sounds like to me you've done something to lower your IP Reputation...

 

Check your IP against https://www.ipqualityscore.com for example and my bets are you've ruined the reputation of your IP address or been given an IP that has a bad reputation (if you didn't actually do this).




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi | Tessie
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 