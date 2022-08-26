peterdownunder

I am a programmer working from home and have a spark broadband fibre connection.

I have duckdns setup of an external dynamic dns service and am running openwrt as my router.

I have been having ongoing issues with websites not responding, typically just timing out. One example is one of my hobbies at linuxcnc.org

It seems to be an ip address block, as I have been able to fix it by resetting the fibre link causing a new IP address to be allocated, but it eventually happens again.

I have checked a few blacklist sites and I appear occasionally on a few. None explicitly state why you are blocked, but a common statement is running email servers behind dynamic ip address' can be a problem.

While I am running quite a few debian boxes in my home none of them are running sendmail as far as I can see (or responding to port 25)

I decided to look at getting a static and went to the spark.co.nz and got blocked there :) with the following response:

The requested URL was rejected. Please consult with your administrator.



Your support ID is: 11784306756968730858



[Go Back]

Needless to say a call to spark went nowhere (don't really blame them)

Most recently when trying to install kubernetes the opensuse site would not respond to the download request. ssh'ing to a server over the work vpn and trying the same install from a linux box there worked ok.

Anyone got any ideas what to try next.

Currently thinking using a process of elimination i.e.

1 kill as many servers as I can and still work, reset the ip and see if it comes back.

2 stop the dynamic dns update for a while and see if that has anything to do with it ?