Spark Smart Modem 3

 

Simple to use, seamless to connect. Smart Modem 3 is equipped with the latest WiFi 6 technology, offering fast speeds and a secure connection.

 

Compatible with Spark Fibre, ADSL and VDSL connections.

 

 

 

Technical specifications

 

FEATURES

 

Quad-Stream AX3500 WiFi – up to 5.66 Gbps (860.3+ 4803.9 Mbps) *

 

WiFi6 11ax

 

Downlink and Uplink Multi-User MIMO technology in both 2.4GHz and 5GHz

 

1024QAM modulation for higher throughput

 

2 Ghz dual-core processor

 

Support DDR4 faster than DDR3

 

5-core packet acceleration for CPU offload

 

2GHz ARM dual core for more computing power

 

Gigabit internet capable over ethernet **

 

 

 

DSL TECHNOLOGY

 

Comply with ITU-T G.993.2 – Annex A with 998 asymmetric band plan and vectoring (profile 8x,12x,17a,30a)

 

Comply with ITU-T G.992.1 (G.dmt), ITU-T G.992.3 (ADSL2), ITU-T G.992.5 ADSL2+ standard

 

 

 

WIFI TECHNOLOGY

 

802.11n: up to 450Mbps

 

802.11ac: up to 3466.7 Mbps

 

WiFi 4 256QAM (2.4GHz): up to 600Mbps

 

WiFi 4 1024QAM (2.4GHz): up to 750Mbps

 

WiFi 5 1024QAM (5GHz) : up to 4333Mbps

 

WiFi 6 1024 QAM(2.4Ghz) up to 860.3 Mbps

 

WIFI 6 1024 QAM(5 Ghz) up to 4803.9 Mbps

 

 

 

DATA RATE

 

(860.3+ 4803.9 Mbps)

 

 

 

WIFI BAND

 

Simultaneous dual band 2.4 & 5GHz

 

 

 

WIFI STANDARDS

 

IEEE® 802.11 b/g/n/ax 2.4GHz

 

IEEE® 802.11 a/n/ac/ax 5GHz

 

 

 

BEAMFORMING

 

Beamforming+ — Boosts speed, reliability and range of WiFi connections in 5GHz

 

 

 

MEMORY

 

RAM DDR4 1GB

 

Internal Storage eMMC 8GB

 

 

 

SECURITY

 

DMZ

 

Stateful Packet Inspection Firewall

 

WiFi Protected Access® (WPA3, WPA2, AES and TKIP)

 

Intrusion Detection and Prevention (DoS, SYN Flood, Ping of Death, Fraggle, etc.)

 

Customizable Firewall Security Levels

 

 

 

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

 

Dimensions: 265 x 170 x 85mm (with stand)

 

Weight: 536g (device)

 

 

 

NUMBER OF ETHERNET PORTS

 

1 x 2.5GB WAN port

 

3 x gigabit ethernet LAN port

 

 

 

NUMBER OF USB PORTS

 

1 x USB 2.0 port

 

 

 

* Maximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE 802.11 speciﬁcations. Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary and may be lowered by network and environmental conditions, including network trafﬁc volume and building construction. Spark makes no representations or warranties about this product’s compatibility with future standards.

 

 

 

** Gigabit Internet speeds require a compatible broadband plan and device.