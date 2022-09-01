Spark Smart Modem 3
Simple to use, seamless to connect. Smart Modem 3 is equipped with the latest WiFi 6 technology, offering fast speeds and a secure connection.
Compatible with Spark Fibre, ADSL and VDSL connections.
Technical specifications
FEATURES
Quad-Stream AX3500 WiFi – up to 5.66 Gbps (860.3+ 4803.9 Mbps) *
WiFi6 11ax
Downlink and Uplink Multi-User MIMO technology in both 2.4GHz and 5GHz
1024QAM modulation for higher throughput
2 Ghz dual-core processor
Support DDR4 faster than DDR3
5-core packet acceleration for CPU offload
2GHz ARM dual core for more computing power
Gigabit internet capable over ethernet **
DSL TECHNOLOGY
Comply with ITU-T G.993.2 – Annex A with 998 asymmetric band plan and vectoring (profile 8x,12x,17a,30a)
Comply with ITU-T G.992.1 (G.dmt), ITU-T G.992.3 (ADSL2), ITU-T G.992.5 ADSL2+ standard
WIFI TECHNOLOGY
802.11n: up to 450Mbps
802.11ac: up to 3466.7 Mbps
WiFi 4 256QAM (2.4GHz): up to 600Mbps
WiFi 4 1024QAM (2.4GHz): up to 750Mbps
WiFi 5 1024QAM (5GHz) : up to 4333Mbps
WiFi 6 1024 QAM(2.4Ghz) up to 860.3 Mbps
WIFI 6 1024 QAM(5 Ghz) up to 4803.9 Mbps
DATA RATE
(860.3+ 4803.9 Mbps)
WIFI BAND
Simultaneous dual band 2.4 & 5GHz
WIFI STANDARDS
IEEE® 802.11 b/g/n/ax 2.4GHz
IEEE® 802.11 a/n/ac/ax 5GHz
BEAMFORMING
Beamforming+ — Boosts speed, reliability and range of WiFi connections in 5GHz
MEMORY
RAM DDR4 1GB
Internal Storage eMMC 8GB
SECURITY
DMZ
Stateful Packet Inspection Firewall
WiFi Protected Access® (WPA3, WPA2, AES and TKIP)
Intrusion Detection and Prevention (DoS, SYN Flood, Ping of Death, Fraggle, etc.)
Customizable Firewall Security Levels
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Dimensions: 265 x 170 x 85mm (with stand)
Weight: 536g (device)
NUMBER OF ETHERNET PORTS
1 x 2.5GB WAN port
3 x gigabit ethernet LAN port
NUMBER OF USB PORTS
1 x USB 2.0 port
* Maximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE 802.11 speciﬁcations. Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary and may be lowered by network and environmental conditions, including network trafﬁc volume and building construction. Spark makes no representations or warranties about this product’s compatibility with future standards.
** Gigabit Internet speeds require a compatible broadband plan and device.