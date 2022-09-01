Spark Smart Modem 3

Simple to use, seamless to connect. Smart Modem 3 is equipped with the latest WiFi 6 technology, offering fast speeds and a secure connection.

Compatible with Spark Fibre, ADSL and VDSL connections.

Technical specifications

FEATURES

Quad-Stream AX3500 WiFi – up to 5.66 Gbps (860.3+ 4803.9 Mbps) *

WiFi6 11ax

Downlink and Uplink Multi-User MIMO technology in both 2.4GHz and 5GHz

1024QAM modulation for higher throughput

2 Ghz dual-core processor

Support DDR4 faster than DDR3

5-core packet acceleration for CPU offload

2GHz ARM dual core for more computing power

Gigabit internet capable over ethernet **

DSL TECHNOLOGY

Comply with ITU-T G.993.2 – Annex A with 998 asymmetric band plan and vectoring (profile 8x,12x,17a,30a)

Comply with ITU-T G.992.1 (G.dmt), ITU-T G.992.3 (ADSL2), ITU-T G.992.5 ADSL2+ standard

WIFI TECHNOLOGY

802.11n: up to 450Mbps

802.11ac: up to 3466.7 Mbps

WiFi 4 256QAM (2.4GHz): up to 600Mbps

WiFi 4 1024QAM (2.4GHz): up to 750Mbps

WiFi 5 1024QAM (5GHz) : up to 4333Mbps

WiFi 6 1024 QAM(2.4Ghz) up to 860.3 Mbps

WIFI 6 1024 QAM(5 Ghz) up to 4803.9 Mbps

DATA RATE

(860.3+ 4803.9 Mbps)

WIFI BAND

Simultaneous dual band 2.4 & 5GHz

WIFI STANDARDS

IEEE® 802.11 b/g/n/ax 2.4GHz

IEEE® 802.11 a/n/ac/ax 5GHz

BEAMFORMING

Beamforming+ — Boosts speed, reliability and range of WiFi connections in 5GHz

MEMORY

RAM DDR4 1GB

Internal Storage eMMC 8GB

SECURITY

DMZ

Stateful Packet Inspection Firewall

WiFi Protected Access® (WPA3, WPA2, AES and TKIP)

Intrusion Detection and Prevention (DoS, SYN Flood, Ping of Death, Fraggle, etc.)

Customizable Firewall Security Levels

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 265 x 170 x 85mm (with stand)

Weight: 536g (device)

NUMBER OF ETHERNET PORTS

1 x 2.5GB WAN port

3 x gigabit ethernet LAN port

NUMBER OF USB PORTS

1 x USB 2.0 port

* Maximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE 802.11 speciﬁcations. Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary and may be lowered by network and environmental conditions, including network trafﬁc volume and building construction. Spark makes no representations or warranties about this product’s compatibility with future standards.

** Gigabit Internet speeds require a compatible broadband plan and device.