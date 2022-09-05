Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark 5G Auckland
freitasm

#299408 5-Sep-2022 12:38
Just received:

 

 

Samsung Electronics and Spark New Zealand today announced the expansion of 5G coverage to over 20 suburban regions across Auckland, after successfully turning on commercial 5G services in the urban areas of Auckland and Christchurch, two of the most populous cities in New Zealand, beginning in March 2021.

 

This marks a major milestone in the companies’ 5G rollout and with it comes the ability for even more Kiwis to experience 5G’s ultra-fast connectivity.

 

“This latest achievement for Samsung and Spark, is one we’re very proud to have accomplished on our 5G journey,” said Todd Selwyn, Head of Networks Business, Samsung Electronics New Zealand.

 

“With our leading 5G portfolio, we have played a key role in supporting Spark’s ambition to deliver 5G coverage to ~90% of the New Zealand population. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Spark to deliver innovative 5G services and transformative experiences to even more Kiwis.”

 

Renee Mateparae, Technology Evolution Tribe Lead at Spark New Zealand says “Through our partnership with Samsung, we’re thrilled to have expanded 5G coverage across Auckland at pace whilst simultaneously upgrading 4G capacity – providing Aucklanders with an enhanced wireless experience. Over the next few months, we look forward to building out 5G availability across Aotearoa – so watch this space!”

 

For Spark’s 5G expansion, Samsung provided its advanced 5G solutions, including its 5G Massive MIMO radios. Samsung’s Massive MIMO radio is instrumental in this latest expansion of 5G service as it uses advanced 3D beamforming technology, to deliver improved capacity and effectively extend network coverage throughout Auckland. Samsung is also providing its 4G solutions to Spark’s existing network in select locations to help enhance its network services.

 

As 5G gains momentum, Samsung continues to demonstrate its technology and expertise in partnership with forward-looking operators who seek a smooth 5G migration. Samsung already has proven 5G commercial experience across the world, delivering connectivity to hundreds of millions of users in Asia, North America and Europe, and is continuing to expand its footprint. Through ongoing research and development, Samsung drives the industry to advance 5G networks with its market-leading product portfolio from RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools.

 




antoniosk
  #2963465 5-Sep-2022 12:51
Perhaps having 5G covering Willis St in Wellington might be a good idea to




Linux
  #2963481 5-Sep-2022 13:19
5G in Dargaville

