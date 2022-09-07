https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/volte/
some of the wording suggests to me. That you can request VoLTE provisioning for your account even if spark doesn't detect you as having an officially supported VoLTE phone?
Is that correct? Or am I reading too much into it. I'm currently not on Spark but I would be quite interested in getting a sim on spark if I could get it fully enabled for VoLTE on the spark end. So I could do my own tests and decide myself if VoLTE works well enough to be used on my phone or else leave it turned off in the phone settings.
The phone itself should be fully VoLTE capable, it's just not on the officially supported list. I know there might be various other reasons why it might not work, but I'm happy to do my own play and workout settings and stuff my end as long as I can get a sim that exposes VoLTE on the provider end.