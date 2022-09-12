Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Xtra Email spam
Kayottik

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#299486 12-Sep-2022 13:35
I regularly receive spam emails that seem to come from my own Xtra email address but are definitely spam.

 

These have subject headings such as:  "You are a winner Click here"; "Delivery of pending package".

 

 

 

I use Mailwasher as a preview to all emails before Outlook and can pick these up before I accidentally click on any links, but it becomes annoying.

 

These are showing as coming from my Xtra Email address but return path is <grahamwaxlxc@xtra.co.nz>

 

I cannot blacklist the sender as it blocks my own email address.

 

 

 

I have in the past sent these onto Xtra email, but just wondered if anyone has had a similar experience and overcome the issue.

Linux
9320 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966165 12-Sep-2022 14:11
@Kayottik Change to Gmail or something similar using a ISP provided email address is bad news


Check out this thread on Geekzone


https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=245179

Kayottik

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2966178 12-Sep-2022 14:46
Thanks for the prompt reply.

 

 

 

I have several Gmail accounts but not generally used as Xtra is my main one so a bit of a pain to change.

 

When I get any more, I will send the offending emails onto Xtra (usually one/two a day).

 

 

 

Just time consuming.

 

I have also added the email address grahawmwaxlc@xtra.co.nz to Blacklist in Mailwasher

cheshirecat
38 posts

Geek


  #2984023 17-Oct-2022 21:33
One thing you can do in Xtra is define a mail filter rule, to junk any message that are both From you and To you.  This is more precise than the blacklist.

 

To do this, log in to webmail, then click the Cog icon (top right)

 

Select Email/Filter Rules on the lefthand menu.

 

Then add a new filter.  Make sure you have "Apply if All conditions met" and uncheck "Process subsequent rules"

 

Add two conditions

 

  • "From contains" your-email-address
  • "Any recipient contains" your-email-address

Add the action

 

  • "File into" (select your spam folder)

 

This will make the emails go to your greylist spam folder for review, probably better than deleting.  Note that this will still catch mails where you CC yourself, if that's something you might do.

 

🤓  The final solution to make this problem go away will be when Spark activate the "Hard fail" on their SPF record, which will prevent external sources of @xtra.co.nz emails, but they currently use a Soft Fail since apparently some people will are still using this loophole for legitimate purposes.

 

 

