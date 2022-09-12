I regularly receive spam emails that seem to come from my own Xtra email address but are definitely spam.

These have subject headings such as: "You are a winner Click here"; "Delivery of pending package".

I use Mailwasher as a preview to all emails before Outlook and can pick these up before I accidentally click on any links, but it becomes annoying.

These are showing as coming from my Xtra Email address but return path is <grahamwaxlxc@xtra.co.nz>

I cannot blacklist the sender as it blocks my own email address.

I have in the past sent these onto Xtra email, but just wondered if anyone has had a similar experience and overcome the issue.