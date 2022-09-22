Accessing the Spark website on my phone this morning I keep getting this message:
The requested URL was rejected. Please consult with your administrator.
Your support ID is: 11784306760220079067
[Go Back]
Phone type
OS
Browser
Might be handy for troubleshooting :)
I had this the other day too, came right after 20 minutes or so, but of course I don't know how long it had been going on for.
Geektastic: They need to make an effort to get it sorted I think.