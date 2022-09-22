Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Strange error when accessing Spark website
#300612 22-Sep-2022 08:01
Accessing the Spark website on my phone this morning I keep getting this message:

The requested URL was rejected. Please consult with your administrator.

Your support ID is: 11784306760220079067

xpd

  #2971419 22-Sep-2022 08:19
Phone type

 

OS

 

Browser

 

Might be handy for troubleshooting :)

 

 




corksta
  #2971425 22-Sep-2022 08:45
I had this the other day too, came right after 20 minutes or so, but of course I don't know how long it had been going on for.




  #2971429 22-Sep-2022 08:53
iPhone 13 running latest iOS.

Safari







  #2971431 22-Sep-2022 08:56
I have to say that for such a large company, their website is poor. It doesn’t have proper layout on my phone, the search engine functionality is tantamount to useless and I’ve had the above error several times in the past weeks.

They need to make an effort to get it sorted I think.





Bung
  #2971462 22-Sep-2022 09:37
Geektastic: They need to make an effort to get it sorted I think.


History says they don't care that much.

