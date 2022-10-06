My wife and I both have Spark prepaid eSIMs. Before travelling to the US, I bought a roaming pack and expected it to "just work" once we landed in the US like it has on previous trips. It didn't. I spent almost an hour on the phone to Spark via Skype over the hotel wifi to get a roaming connection to work. It eventually worked after randomly turning on/off mobile roaming, switching between 3G/4G and manually selecting between the networks available at the location.

The next day (today), we decided to add a roaming pack to my wife's phone and now having exactly the same issue only we have not been successful in resolving it. The agent in the end said it would be escalated but could take 24/48 hours to resolve.

I'm convinced this is somehow related to us being on eSIM. We never had these issues when on physical SIMs, and now that we're both on them we're both having issues that aren't normal and that roaming Helpdesk can't resolve.

Has anyone else struck these issues?