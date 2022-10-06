Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark roaming issues with eSIM
steve98

#300809 6-Oct-2022 07:10
My wife and I both have Spark prepaid eSIMs. Before travelling to the US, I bought a roaming pack and expected it to "just work" once we landed in the US like it has on previous trips. It didn't. I spent almost an hour on the phone to Spark via Skype over the hotel wifi to get a roaming connection to work. It eventually worked after randomly turning on/off mobile roaming, switching between 3G/4G and manually selecting between the networks available at the location.

 

The next day (today), we decided to add a roaming pack to my wife's phone and now having exactly the same issue only we have not been successful in resolving it. The agent in the end said it would be escalated but could take 24/48 hours to resolve.

 

I'm convinced this is somehow related to us being on eSIM. We never had these issues when on physical SIMs, and now that we're both on them we're both having issues that aren't normal and that roaming Helpdesk can't resolve.

 

Has anyone else struck these issues?

johno1234
  #2978039 6-Oct-2022 07:30
Had similar issues with regular sims recently in Hawaii. Two phones on the same spark account, one worked and the other didn’t. Friends with Vodafone were similar.

I think it was related to VoLTE setup and 4G.

Linux
  #2978040 6-Oct-2022 07:30
When you action a manual network selection and select a network what is the error you get when the handset fails to connect?

I don't believe this is related to eSIM

steve98

  #2978046 6-Oct-2022 07:41
Linux: When you action a manual network selection and select a network what is the error you get when the handset fails to connect?

I don't believe this is related to eSIM


There’s no error message as such, it just never connects and says “SOS” where the signal ‘bars’ usually are.



steve98

  #2978047 6-Oct-2022 07:45
johno1234: Had similar issues with regular sims recently in Hawaii. Two phones on the same spark account, one worked and the other didn’t. Friends with Vodafone were similar.

I think it was related to VoLTE setup and 4G.


Ah ok interesting although we have tried with VoLTE disabled and 3G Instead of 4G and that still didn’t resolve things.

johno1234
  #2978151 6-Oct-2022 10:38
steve98:
johno1234: Had similar issues with regular sims recently in Hawaii. Two phones on the same spark account, one worked and the other didn’t. Friends with Vodafone were similar.

I think it was related to VoLTE setup and 4G.


Ah ok interesting although we have tried with VoLTE disabled and 3G Instead of 4G and that still didn’t resolve things.

 

I'm out of my technical depth here, but my understanding is you must use 4G/VoLTE as 3G is either gone or nearly gone in the USA.

 

 

steve98

  #2978388 6-Oct-2022 18:55
It randomly started working about three or four hours after purchasing the roaming pack. Strange that it took so long but at least it’s working now.

Linux
  #2978393 6-Oct-2022 19:17
steve98: It randomly started working about three or four hours after purchasing the roaming pack. Strange that it took so long but at least it’s working now.


@steve98 not related to buying the roaming pack more like an issue was resolved between SparkNZ and the roaming carrier!



tripper1000
  #2978481 7-Oct-2022 10:40
You might want to shoot down to Walmart (or what have you) and pickup a cheap local phone. 

 

eSIM chains you to your local provider. With a physical sim (and unlocked handset) you can slap in a local SIM which resolves many roaming issues and costs. 

 

 

 

 

