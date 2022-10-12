waikariboy

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark IFP and on going credit reporting from agencies
So my brother was looking at Xbox Series X with Spark on a IFP but then he got this and had to agree to it if he wanted the xbox.

 

"Throughout your IFP, we'll receive information about you from credit reporting agencies. We'll use it to assess whether to offer you more products on IFP, and whether extra payment reminders could be useful to you. By ticking this box you agree to the above"

 

How is this legal! On going reports to spark about your credit history. You have to agree to this and if you don't you cant place the order. He isn't going though with it. Is this policy in place on ALL IFP?




Balm its gone!

Isn't this just Spark asking if customer agrees to a credit check? If it is then does not seem unreasonable when applying for interest free payment terms.

DeroyBoy: Isn't this just Spark asking if customer agrees to a credit check? If it is then does not seem unreasonable when applying for interest free payment terms.

 

To me it seems like ongoing credit reports sent to spark

 

"Throughout your IFP, we'll receive information about you from credit reporting agencies."

 

 




Ok. I missed the throughout part, maybe related to comprehensive credit reporting. They report your payment history and in return receive payment history information other companies are reporting about you to the credit reporting agencies.

 

 

Have not noticed that before on any credit applications I have made.

