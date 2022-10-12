waikariboy

So my brother was looking at Xbox Series X with Spark on a IFP but then he got this and had to agree to it if he wanted the xbox.

"Throughout your IFP, we'll receive information about you from credit reporting agencies. We'll use it to assess whether to offer you more products on IFP, and whether extra payment reminders could be useful to you. By ticking this box you agree to the above"

How is this legal! On going reports to spark about your credit history. You have to agree to this and if you don't you cant place the order. He isn't going though with it. Is this policy in place on ALL IFP?