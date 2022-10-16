Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Smart modem 2 4G loses WIFI and Ethernet
mags88

37 posts

Geek


#301928 16-Oct-2022 17:33
Hi All,

 

 

 

This started as one off and now has become daily. The unit loses the ability to connect via WIFI and the ethernet doesn't work either. The status lights are all green as normal. I cant figure out what would be causing this?

 

 

 

Once the modem is rebooted it literally can take 10-20mins before it allows anything to connect. The WIFI network isn't even visible when you search.

 

 

 

Hoping to get this resolved ASAP as the 4G connection is used for work and is causing a lot of stress. Does anyone have any suggestions here?

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

gzt

gzt
13903 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2983393 16-Oct-2022 17:38
Call Spark. It will be replaced.

mags88

37 posts

Geek


  #2983394 16-Oct-2022 17:41
I have to wait until tomorrow before I can speak with Skinny on the phone. I was hoping there could be something I could do rather than replace the unit but I fear the unit is on its way out then.

 

 

 

 

