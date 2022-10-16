Hi All,

This started as one off and now has become daily. The unit loses the ability to connect via WIFI and the ethernet doesn't work either. The status lights are all green as normal. I cant figure out what would be causing this?

Once the modem is rebooted it literally can take 10-20mins before it allows anything to connect. The WIFI network isn't even visible when you search.

Hoping to get this resolved ASAP as the 4G connection is used for work and is causing a lot of stress. Does anyone have any suggestions here?

Cheers