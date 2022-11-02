Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Lots of calls failing on Spark with new Samsung Galaxy S21FE
johno1234

336 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302153 2-Nov-2022 14:49
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, I have just swapped the wife out of her old Mi phone and into a new Samsung Galaxy S21FE supplied by Spark. I just removed the SIM from the old, installed in the new, changed no settings and off she went.

 

However the call stability is terrible. It constantly cuts in and out on calls, and generally drops out. On my phone it says "call failed". It is really bad.

 

Worst of all, yours truly is copping it!

 

Any ideas why this would be happening? We generally get 3-4 bars at home. It says it is on 4G/LTE. I did change a the preferred network from auto 2G/3G/4G/LTE to 2G/3G/4G/5G/LTE just to see if that made any difference but seems about the same.

 

Cheers for any advice.

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12135 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2991018 2-Nov-2022 15:04
Send private message quote this post

Done full update via settings etc ?

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
johno1234

336 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2991019 2-Nov-2022 15:08
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

Done full update via settings etc ?

 

 

No, nothing updated yet. So... recommend a full system software update?

tripper1000
1506 posts

Uber Geek


  #2991029 2-Nov-2022 15:29
Send private message quote this post

If the above advice doesn't help, try disabling VoLTE for a spell and see if things improve. LoLTE is still a little flaky in N.Z.



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12135 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2991030 2-Nov-2022 15:32
Send private message quote this post

johno1234:

 

xpd:

 

Done full update via settings etc ?

 

 

No, nothing updated yet. So... recommend a full system software update?

 

 

Oh yes indeedy :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 