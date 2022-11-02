johno1234:

Hi all, I have just swapped the wife out of her old Mi phone and into a new Samsung Galaxy S21FE supplied by Spark. I just removed the SIM from the old, installed in the new, changed no settings and off she went.

However the call stability is terrible. It constantly cuts in and out on calls, and generally drops out. On my phone it says "call failed". It is really bad.

Worst of all, yours truly is copping it!

Any ideas why this would be happening? We generally get 3-4 bars at home. It says it is on 4G/LTE. I did change a the preferred network from auto 2G/3G/4G/LTE to 2G/3G/4G/5G/LTE just to see if that made any difference but seems about the same.

Cheers for any advice.