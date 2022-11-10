Hi All,

Just got a new HP Elitebook laptop for a client with 4G/LTE, but Spark seems to be telling the client it doesn't support laptops with eSIMs.

The unit doesn't have a physical SIM slot, only an eSIM option, bought in NZ. The client is on a Spark Business account.

The laptop scanned the QR code provided by Spark and added the eSIM profile successfully, but its showing "No Service". The client has provided Spark with the EID and IMEI numbers.

Can anybody advise if Spark is just giving the client the run-around or is this actually not something Spark supports? (would seem very strange if so)