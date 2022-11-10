Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark eSIM and HP Laptops

#302258 10-Nov-2022 19:31
Hi All,

 

 

 

Just got a new HP Elitebook laptop for a client with 4G/LTE, but Spark seems to be telling the client it doesn't support laptops with eSIMs.

 

The unit doesn't have a physical SIM slot, only an eSIM option, bought in NZ. The client is on a Spark Business account.

 

 

 

The laptop scanned the QR code provided by Spark and added the eSIM profile successfully, but its showing "No Service".  The client has provided Spark with the EID and IMEI numbers.

 

 

 

Can anybody advise if Spark is just giving the client the run-around or is this actually not something Spark supports? (would seem very strange if so)

  #2994461 10-Nov-2022 20:28
You might need to check that the APN is set correctly for the LTE connection.

  #2994745 11-Nov-2022 15:18
Spark don't officially support Laptops with eSIM as they haven't been tested / certified. But Spark also don't restrict which devices are 'allowed' to use eSIM. In theory any eSIM capable device that supports the standard GSMA v2 profile should work, provided they support the correct bands and have the correct APN configured.

  #3004657 2-Dec-2022 13:59
Just an update, managed to get in contact with someone at Spark and they re-generated the QR Code and all working now. Seems we just had bad luck with the initial Spark contact we had.

