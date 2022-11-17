Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark vs Skinny for Fibre
#302355 17-Nov-2022 08:46
I am considering switching to Spark so that I can get my Apple Watch cellular functionality working. I gather that this means selecting a suitable phone plan and paying the extra $13 to include the watch.

 

I'd also like to have my home broadband with the same provider for ease of support and billing. Spark quote a price of $85 per month for 300mb/s fibre, but I note that it's $75 for the same thing on Skinny. 

 

Other than fragmenting the billing, is there any disadvantage to splitting my mobile and fibre between Spark and Skinny like this? 

  #2997332 17-Nov-2022 09:11
Not really, no. The only thing I can think of is if you have both with Spark (and other multi-service providers possibly do the same) and there is a fibre fault, they may boost your mobile data to compensate (they used to, not sure if they still do this).

 

But both services are running over the top of the same Chorus (presuming you're in a chorus area) fibre offering, so in terms of the service itself, it's fundamentally the same.

