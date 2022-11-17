I am considering switching to Spark so that I can get my Apple Watch cellular functionality working. I gather that this means selecting a suitable phone plan and paying the extra $13 to include the watch.

I'd also like to have my home broadband with the same provider for ease of support and billing. Spark quote a price of $85 per month for 300mb/s fibre, but I note that it's $75 for the same thing on Skinny.

Other than fragmenting the billing, is there any disadvantage to splitting my mobile and fibre between Spark and Skinny like this?