Just wanting to know the better modem for Spark Fibre Broadband, the SM2 or SM3?

I've checked the specs but can't make sense of most except a few numbers. Will be used primarily for Fibre Broadband 300

This follows on from my previous post, I want to send my current SM2 with a family member overseas (beacause of 4g), and deciding if I should get another SM2 or SM3 for myself, for broadband.