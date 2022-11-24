Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Antenna Repeater
Hi All,

 

 

 

Family has moved to Northland and they work from home there.  They get decent mobile coverage upstairs in the house, but downstairs it is intermittent.  They are looking for the best option to improve the signal within the house downstairs.  What do you all recommend?  They generally show H+ when down their (WIFI off).

 

BTW they have considered mobile calling, but on Spark with issues around messaging etc. it means dealing with the signal is the best option for them.  Also note that internet is no issue, they have Fibre, so just trying to improve calling reception.

 

 

 

We are considering

 

Cel-Fi GO Spark Building Pack ($1500-1700)

 

https://powertec.co.nz/buy/cel-fi-go-spark-building-pack/

 

Is this the best option to sort the problem?  If so what antenna type is recommended?

 

Below is their approx location and direction of view

 

 

 

itxtme:

 

BTW they have considered mobile calling, but on Spark with issues around messaging etc. it means dealing with the signal is the best option for them.  Also note that internet is no issue, they have Fibre, so just trying to improve calling reception.

 

 

You wrote "considered mobile calling" - was this Understand WiFi Calling | Spark NZ by any chance?




Yeah thats right.  The problems they have are the devices they currently have do not support it.  Plus reading the problems of not being able to SMS while its in use and other early teething problems means I think it is a less preferred solution.  Given the quality is good upstairs, hoping that an antenna can transfer that down.

