Hi All,

Family has moved to Northland and they work from home there. They get decent mobile coverage upstairs in the house, but downstairs it is intermittent. They are looking for the best option to improve the signal within the house downstairs. What do you all recommend? They generally show H+ when down their (WIFI off).

BTW they have considered mobile calling, but on Spark with issues around messaging etc. it means dealing with the signal is the best option for them. Also note that internet is no issue, they have Fibre, so just trying to improve calling reception.

We are considering

Cel-Fi GO Spark Building Pack ($1500-1700)

https://powertec.co.nz/buy/cel-fi-go-spark-building-pack/

Is this the best option to sort the problem? If so what antenna type is recommended?

Below is their approx location and direction of view