Hi guys,



I’ve recently been given a corporate SIM that’s on the Smartshare plan.



I’m utilising dual SIM with Spark on a physical sim.



My 5G setting is currently set to 5G Auto, however, I’ve never seen 5G even in the CBD while on Spark whereas when I was on 2degrees, I regularly see 5G.



Is it possible that on corporate plans, 5G is switched off my default?