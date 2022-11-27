I have spark fibre at home. It was installed with the ONT 300 and a provided Huawei router/AP. I replaced the Huawei router with an Asus Zen Wifi X8 mesh pair. It used to run mostly ok, but occasionally it would seem to drop the internet connection (maybe couple times a week or more perhaps). I followed the instructions provided by spark on their web page and also found some advice to set the VLAN to 10 in the IPTV settings. That didnt resolve the issue, so i went back to the Huawei modem and it works flawlessly.

I want to get better parental controls so i tried again to go back to the ZenWifi router. I updated firmware to latest and reset them both, and set them up with the asus app (using the spark special requirements option). Once the set up is complete it works fine. But as soon as i need to restart the Asus router (eg changes to set up etc), it fails to connect to the WAN again. Red light shows.

Im about to throw them in the bin. Any ideas?