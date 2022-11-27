Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Asus ZenWifi XT8 keeps disconnecting from WAN
#302486 27-Nov-2022 10:23
I have spark fibre at home. It was installed with the ONT 300 and a provided Huawei router/AP. I replaced the Huawei router with an Asus Zen Wifi X8 mesh pair. It used to run mostly ok, but occasionally it would seem to drop the internet connection (maybe couple times a week or more perhaps). I followed the instructions provided by spark on their web page and also found some advice to set the VLAN to 10 in the IPTV settings. That didnt resolve the issue, so i went back to the Huawei modem and it works flawlessly.

 

I want to get better parental controls so i tried again to go back to the ZenWifi router. I updated firmware to latest and reset them both, and set them up with the asus app (using the spark special requirements option). Once the set up is complete it works fine. But as soon as i need to restart the Asus router (eg changes to set up etc), it fails to connect to the WAN again. Red light shows.

 

Im about to throw them in the bin. Any ideas?

  #3002056 27-Nov-2022 11:47
You should disable IPTV or anything else out of the ordinary on the WAN side, PPPoE on VLAN 10 with a username of "username" and password of "password" is all you need. Otherwise you could go for double NAT keeping the Huawei in place and the Asus doing untagged DHCP and plug the WAN port of the ASUS into the LAN port of the Huawei.




and


