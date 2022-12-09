I will be moving/transfering from Skinny to another ISP with the transfer date set for 23 Demember. I received a email from Skinny letting me know that they received a notification from Chorus that another ISP has requested my Skinny Broadband be disconnected on 23 december at 'such such address' mentioning that this is common if someone has signed up for a connection at the wrong address or if you're on the move.





Skinny asked me to reply to the email to confirm. I replied with ' Hi yes I have signed up for a transfer to another ISP on 23 December. As I understand it a transfer should mean very little downtime. Once the transfer is complete I will call and let you know'





Did I do it right? It will be disconnected/reconnected on the same day to the new ISP?

Just wanting to make sure I have done this right.





Thanks