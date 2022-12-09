Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Transfer of fibre connection
weetbix43

104 posts

Master Geek


#302652 9-Dec-2022 16:12
I will be moving/transfering from Skinny to another ISP with the transfer date set for 23 Demember. I received a email from Skinny letting me know that they received a notification from Chorus that another ISP has requested my Skinny Broadband be disconnected on 23 december at 'such such address' mentioning that this is common if someone has signed up for a connection at the wrong address or if you're on the move.


Skinny asked me to reply to the email to confirm. I replied with ' Hi yes I have signed up for a transfer to another ISP on 23 December. As I understand it a transfer should mean very little downtime. Once the transfer is complete I will call and let you know'


Did I do it right? It will be disconnected/reconnected on the same day to the new ISP?
Just wanting to make sure I have done this right.


Thanks

wellygary
6925 posts

Uber Geek


  #3007822 9-Dec-2022 16:53
If you are worried about downtime/gap time,  then ask you new ISP to connect on Port 2 of the ONT, then they can connect before the original connection is dropped, 

Linux
9445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3007825 9-Dec-2022 17:07
Moving from one ISP to another if done correctly is like 1 minute downtime

weetbix43

104 posts

Master Geek


  #3007836 9-Dec-2022 17:45
Thanks for the replies. Yes I am aware of using port 2 but prefer not to call up and change thing's in case gets messy. From i have described does it look like I have done everything correctly?

Thanks

