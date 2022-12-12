We were porting one of our on-account phones from Spark to Vodafone (due to local 4G coverage where that phone is often used). Due to my mistake the wrong number got ported. I had to get both companies involved to port the number back to Spark and then port the right one to Vodafone. So far so good.

There were two remaining issues: a cancellation charge on the incorrect port, and more importantly, lost discount on a purchased phone's $1/month deal. So I contacted Spark via their FB Messenger channel and explained. Couple of days later - the cancellation charge voided and the discount re-applied.

Well done Spark.