Morning All

Recently moved to a rural area and decided to go with spark for now to test speeds before splashing out for faster internet. (starlink, cough cough)

So far the speeds and performance are relatively good with connection speeds of 90mbs, dropping and settling anywhere between 30 and 40, with a low of 10-15 during peak times.

This is all based on the unit only and thus I want to invest in an external antenna for the modem.

Where I am located, there is only 1 tower and it is about 5km away. I am therefore thinking directional antenna as there is no other tower for omnidirectional pro's.

That all said, any recommendations on good directional outdoor antenna's?