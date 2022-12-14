Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Best outdoor antenna for Spark Smart modem 2
Silvrav

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#302716 14-Dec-2022 11:29
Send private message quote this post

Morning All

 

Recently moved to a rural area and decided to go with spark for now to test speeds before splashing out for faster internet. (starlink, cough cough)

 

So far the speeds and performance are relatively good with connection speeds of 90mbs, dropping and settling anywhere between 30 and 40, with a low of 10-15 during peak times.

 

This is all based on the unit only and thus I want to invest in an external antenna for the modem.

 

Where I am located, there is only 1 tower and it is about 5km away. I am therefore thinking directional antenna as there is no other tower for omnidirectional pro's.

 

That all said, any recommendations on good directional outdoor antenna's?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
wratterus
1600 posts

Uber Geek


  #3009869 14-Dec-2022 11:34
Send private message quote this post

@coffeebaron could probably advise better, but a pair of these or these are pretty cost effective & should work well, or this is a little tidier. You'll also need some of these a suitable length. 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
coffeebaron
5971 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3009875 14-Dec-2022 11:55
Send private message quote this post

I usually use this: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/gowirelessnzltd/ant-228.html 

 

I also use the following for weak signal areas or 5G ready:

 

2x https://powertec.co.nz/buy/blackhawk-lpda-antenna-12dbi/

 

1x https://powertec.co.nz/buy/blackhawk-mimo-stainless-mounting-bracket-for-dual-lpdas/

 

Or if you want to go full extreme + 5G ready:

 

2x https://powertec.co.nz/buy/blackhawk-4g-5g-ultraband-pro-grid-antenna-600-to-6500-mhz/ 

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 