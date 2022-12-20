Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#302790 20-Dec-2022 18:14
A friend recently got scammed out of several thousand dollars (scammers did a really good job of impersonating Westpac Fraud).

 

Luckily the scammers are in NZ (and not as smart as they should be) and transferred the funds to another Westpac account - so the bank could grab the funds back.

 

 

 

Question:
As you can probably appreciate, my friend is quite spooked by all of this (and yes, we're resetting everything, getting MFA installed etc).
Problem is that the scammers keep calling. She's blocked the numbers (so calls don't come through), but she's a little tired of the "Hey, you missed a call from <person>" notifications that keep coming through.

 

After talking with Spark, they said there's nothing they can do.

 

Just wanted to confirm from this group that there is nothing. I would have thought the persistent calling (not to mention the theft of funds from the initial scam) would flip this from "annoying" to "illegal" activity that could trigger a full block. They aren't so smart as to have rolling/random numbers (ie it's always coming from the same number).

 

Realise it's probably in the "too hard, too common unfortunately" basket - but thought I'd ask the experts!

 

  #3012488 20-Dec-2022 18:21
Get a new number or turn off the ' Who Called ' service in the Voicemail options

Then get the end user watching scam baiting videos on YouTube

  #3012563 20-Dec-2022 19:44
We got sick of spam calls on our landline so purchased a set of Call screening phones at $140.00

 

They seem to work a treat, and our calls from spammers (and associated religion and real estate sellers) has dropped away to zero.

 

Not absolutely foolproof but the extra hoops unknown callers have to go through to get through deters most. And you can block known numbers as well.

 

 

  #3012572 20-Dec-2022 20:03
Dare I say they request to change their phone number(mobile/home phone whatever was the issue). Yes it can be a pain the the ass to update people(or just a mass text or email to their contacts that matter) but it stops them being directly targeted in the near future by new phone numbers. 

