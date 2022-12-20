A friend recently got scammed out of several thousand dollars (scammers did a really good job of impersonating Westpac Fraud).

Luckily the scammers are in NZ (and not as smart as they should be) and transferred the funds to another Westpac account - so the bank could grab the funds back.

Question:

As you can probably appreciate, my friend is quite spooked by all of this (and yes, we're resetting everything, getting MFA installed etc).

Problem is that the scammers keep calling. She's blocked the numbers (so calls don't come through), but she's a little tired of the "Hey, you missed a call from <person>" notifications that keep coming through.

After talking with Spark, they said there's nothing they can do.

Just wanted to confirm from this group that there is nothing. I would have thought the persistent calling (not to mention the theft of funds from the initial scam) would flip this from "annoying" to "illegal" activity that could trigger a full block. They aren't so smart as to have rolling/random numbers (ie it's always coming from the same number).

Realise it's probably in the "too hard, too common unfortunately" basket - but thought I'd ask the experts!

Nigel H.