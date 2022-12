Hello all.



Does anyone know if you can Mesh two SM3 units together like you can with the Fritzbox's?



Currently I have two 7490 units Meshed together over Ehternet back haul but looking for an affordable upgrade of WiFi standards and speed and you can usually pick up RSP modems pretty cheap second hand.



Cheers!

Jeremy



Edit: I am also aware they have dedicated Mesh Hardware which will do the job also.