Q about Skinny Wireless Broadband and Smart Modem 2
Happy New Year, all.

 

Due to our contractor damaging the Chorus fibre cable under our old driveway, we lost our internet and are waiting until hopefully tomorrow to get repairman onsite. In the meantime, I brought our Skinny Wireless Broadband modem from Whangamata up to Auckland and plugged it in. It worked fine for a day until yesterday. Since then, the LED for "4G/LTE" has gone off. Can connect wifi to it, but no internet. Power it off and on, the 4G/LTE LED comes back on briefly along with internet - then goes off again after less than a minute. Any idea why?

 

2nd question: This device is a Spark Smart Modem 2. Our fibre modem is a Spark Smart Modem 1 and we have two Spark Mesh 1 units. I attempted to pair these Mesh devices to the Skinny modem and it doesn't seem to have worked. Should Smart Mesh 1 work with Smart Modem 2?

 

Thanks

 

 

I believe those routers are locked to the cellsite it first connects to hence won't work if you move it, may need to talk to Skinny support.

DjShadow:

 

I believe those routers are locked to the cellsite it first connects to hence won't work if you move it, may need to talk to Skinny support.

 

 

Good point. It did work for a day - maybe they only check this on a schedule. Waiting on the online Skinny chat for a human to confirm...

 

 

