Spark Smart modem 2 NAT loopback/pinhole
Silvrav

#303201 24-Jan-2023 12:53
Does anyone know if the spark Smart modem 2 support Nat loopback aka pinhole NAT?

 

 

 

I have a funny suspicion I need to configure it here though but not 100% sure:

 

cbrpilot
  #3026237 24-Jan-2023 13:01
What type of Broadband are you using this with?
The reason I ask is that the SM2 is usually used for Wireless Broadband which uses CGAT (unless you've got a Static IP), and the ramification is that with WBB port forwarding will not work.

 

 




Silvrav

  #3026239 24-Jan-2023 13:06
cbrpilot:

 

What type of Broadband are you using this with?
The reason I ask is that the SM2 is usually used for Wireless Broadband which uses CGAT (unless you've got a Static IP), and the ramification is that with WBB port forwarding will not work.

 

 

 

 

 

 

oh yes, to add I have a fixed IP for my wireless broadband as I port forward various ports for my servers running home assistant, adguard home etc.

cbrpilot
  #3026253 24-Jan-2023 13:39
Ok, if you're got a Static IP, then port forwarding will work.  Can you describe a bit about what you're trying to do?




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.



Silvrav

  #3026258 24-Jan-2023 13:54
cbrpilot:

 

Ok, if you're got a Static IP, then port forwarding will work.  Can you describe a bit about what you're trying to do?

 

 

 

 

yip, port forwarding works, but what I am wondering if the modem supporrts NAT loopback/pinhole NAT or if I must configure it in the above settings page.

 

 

 

NAT loopback is needed for instance for my DNS domain to be accessible within my network, instead of using the IP address for my server.

 

 

 

So for instance, from outside my network my DNS domain (using duckdns.org) I can access my server, but from within my network I cant use duckdns and I must use the server IP address.

 

NAT loopback will avoid this issue.

Spyware
  #3026259 24-Jan-2023 13:56
Hairpin NAT.




Silvrav

  #3026260 24-Jan-2023 13:58
Spyware:

 

Hairpin NAT.

 

 

 

 

more coffee! yes sorry Hairpin, not pinhole 🤣

