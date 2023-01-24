Does anyone know if the spark Smart modem 2 support Nat loopback aka pinhole NAT?
I have a funny suspicion I need to configure it here though but not 100% sure:
What type of Broadband are you using this with?
The reason I ask is that the SM2 is usually used for Wireless Broadband which uses CGAT (unless you've got a Static IP), and the ramification is that with WBB port forwarding will not work.
cbrpilot:
oh yes, to add I have a fixed IP for my wireless broadband as I port forward various ports for my servers running home assistant, adguard home etc.
Ok, if you're got a Static IP, then port forwarding will work. Can you describe a bit about what you're trying to do?
yip, port forwarding works, but what I am wondering if the modem supporrts NAT loopback/pinhole NAT or if I must configure it in the above settings page.
NAT loopback is needed for instance for my DNS domain to be accessible within my network, instead of using the IP address for my server.
So for instance, from outside my network my DNS domain (using duckdns.org) I can access my server, but from within my network I cant use duckdns and I must use the server IP address.
NAT loopback will avoid this issue.
Hairpin NAT.
Spyware:
Hairpin NAT.
more coffee! yes sorry Hairpin, not pinhole 🤣