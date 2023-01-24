cbrpilot: Ok, if you're got a Static IP, then port forwarding will work. Can you describe a bit about what you're trying to do?

yip, port forwarding works, but what I am wondering if the modem supporrts NAT loopback/pinhole NAT or if I must configure it in the above settings page.

NAT loopback is needed for instance for my DNS domain to be accessible within my network, instead of using the IP address for my server.

So for instance, from outside my network my DNS domain (using duckdns.org) I can access my server, but from within my network I cant use duckdns and I must use the server IP address.

NAT loopback will avoid this issue.