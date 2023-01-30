Hi all,
Wanted to check if this sounds right.
Just had an interaction with Skinny support about being charged for another month after I had transferred away from them.
Admittedly I didn't contact them separately to cancel the account prior but the transfer date (26/1) was before the the dates on the invoice(27/1 to 27/2) that I am being charged for.
Asked if I could get a refund of this but they refused to go there.
In the past I had no problems about not separately arranging a cancel with the prior ISP but it seems it ain't the case here.
Is this just standard procedure?