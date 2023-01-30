Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transfer away from Skinny, got charged but didn't cancel prior
sustel

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#303291 30-Jan-2023 11:35
Hi all,

Wanted to check if this sounds right.

Just had an interaction with Skinny support about being charged for another month after I had transferred away from them.
Admittedly I didn't contact them separately to cancel the account prior but the transfer date (26/1) was before the the dates on the invoice(27/1 to 27/2) that I am being charged for.

Asked if I could get a refund of this but they refused to go there.
In the past I had no problems about not separately arranging a cancel with the prior ISP but it seems it ain't the case here.

Is this just standard procedure?

Quinny
778 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3029378 30-Jan-2023 11:39
I organised a transfer with 2 degrees, let them set the date and still got charged. Most have a one-month notice as normal. 

Blurtie
406 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3029436 30-Jan-2023 12:16
Uh oh.. doesn't sound promising. I have a transfer to 2degrees booked in for tomorrow. My billing cycle with Skinny ends on the 2nd Feb.. 

 

From my understanding/discussions with Skinny - they don't require a notice period and you can transfer anytime before your billing cycle ends (and therefore not be charged an extra month). Would be interested to hear from others if this is not the case. 

 

 

lxsw20
3047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3029488 30-Jan-2023 12:28
Quinny:

 

I organised a transfer with 2 degrees, let them set the date and still got charged. Most have a one-month notice as normal. 

 

 

 

 

I did the same, booked it 2 days before my Skinny connection was due to renew for the month, then 2Degrees nicely changed the date on me so it's overlapped....2 months payment for me.



Blurtie
406 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3029541 30-Jan-2023 12:34
From a quick search i found this page on skinny 

 

https://www.skinny.co.nz/help/mobile-help/general/general/cancel-my-skinny-account

 

Looks like you need to let them know you're cancelling, but it doesn't say anything about providing a notice period. I've just filled in the details asking for cancellation of my service by 1 Feb... Hopefully that avoids the double charge..

sustel

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3029545 30-Jan-2023 12:50
Well seems like it's fairly normal practice. I just naively thought that the ISPs themselves would be notified and that would be that.

A bit miffed but hope we all avoid those double charges in the future!

