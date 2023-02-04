Hi there.

Has anyone else noticed an issue with porting to Skinny it not coming up in the website dashboard, or if they did, how long it took to show up?

The number ported over 2 days ago and have been using it since. However, since then, when I try to access the primary account dashboard by clicking on "Manage This Account" it flicks me over to a sub account's dashboard instead with only the sub account's number in the upper drop down list. I removed the sub account to see what happens, and all I get when I log in is "Activate Account" on the main dashboard.

I click on that, and it momentarily shows me my primary account details dashboard. When I log out and back in, it says activate account again. I've given it 48 hours to see what would happen but still the same thing.

I even tried ringing the 456 number if the ported number needs "activated" by phone.

I contacted support the other day and they said clear the browser cookies/cache, then download another browser despite telling them I'm trying on 3 different devices and another browser with the same issue. It was suggested to try later on that day but no avail 48 hours later.

Of course, I'll talk to someone again tomorrow who doesn't know what's going on, but I wondered if someone's experienced number porting probs like this with them and how long it takes to show up on the dashboard correctly.

Cheers,

Gavin.