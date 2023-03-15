Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny price increase...
Silvrav

#303860 15-Mar-2023 12:31
...from $36 4weekly to $40 4weekly and hey you get an extra 500mb at full speed data...

 

 

 

So 11% increase, might be time to consider moving as they getting up there fast.

rugrat
  #3050407 15-Mar-2023 13:43
I looked at 2degrees page and can’t find a $36 4 weekly plan, they are all monthly and non are $36. (Or $40)

 

It match’s Skinny’s price increase so wondering if you’ve mixed them up. 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=303848&page_no=1#3050109

 

 

Silvrav

  #3050411 15-Mar-2023 13:46
rugrat:

 

I looked at 2degrees page and can’t find a $36 4 weekly plan, they are all monthly and non are $36. (Or $40)

 

It match’s Skinny’s price increase so wondering if you’ve mixed them up. 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=303848&page_no=1#3050109

 

 

 

 

 

 

I must be drinking at work! yes skinny, sorry not 2degrees 😆 cant edit my post, can a @moderator please correct or delete as I see there is a thread already

E3xtc
  #3050413 15-Mar-2023 14:01
I got the email saying wow for an extra $5 a month you now get more data....yay....but wait hold on, I don't use all my data as it is, so charging me for no benefit. *sigh*

 

So I downgraded my plan instead 🤣 

 

I have always enjoyed being a 2D customer, but increase after increase and with this one especially having no tangible benefit, I put my foot down and have chosen to pay you less. 



Linux
  #3050428 15-Mar-2023 14:28
Already a thread about the Skinny price increase

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=303848

E3xtc
  #3050434 15-Mar-2023 14:55
haha I didn't even cross check the cost changes in the OP to see if they correlated with mine; but mine was certainly in relation to a 2D change :D 

Stu

  #3050470 15-Mar-2023 16:00
Locking since there is already a discussion on this (as mentioned above).




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

And remember; no matter where you go, there you are.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

