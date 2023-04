Hi guys,



I have some Wyze cameras which works perfectly with my 2degrees mobile, but it won't work with my Spark SIM.

My set up is 2degrees eSim and Spark SIM card, with data priority to Spark.



Everything else seems to work perfectly.

Any reason why this is the case? Every time I need to access my cameras, I need to switch to my 2degrees eSIM data on to view my cameras.