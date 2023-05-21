Hello, is the Spark HG659b modem the latest version Spark is issuing? or is this still the same?

Recently, i'm watching movies (streaming) & my TV stops/pauses and loads more. ive got 300+ Mbps speed at speedtest.net

Is there a benefit to resetting the modem every xx months?

my PC seems unaffected - I can still do stuff, but my mobile phone / TV gets disconnected periodically.

Ps im using Google Chromecast on my TV.

EDIT 2: Could my issues be related to: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=302863

I'm in a non-rural area, with connection to fibre cable, not wireless - North Shore Auckland.