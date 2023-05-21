Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark - HG659b modem - Old or current ?
gordonisnz

87 posts

Master Geek


#304624 21-May-2023 21:19
Send private message quote this post

Hello, is the Spark HG659b modem the latest version Spark is issuing?  or is this still the same?

 

 

 

Recently, i'm watching movies (streaming) & my TV stops/pauses and loads more. ive got 300+ Mbps speed at speedtest.net

 

 

 

Is there a benefit to resetting the modem every xx months? 

 

 

 

my PC seems unaffected - I can still do stuff, but my mobile phone / TV gets disconnected periodically. 

 

Ps im using Google Chromecast on my TV. 

 

EDIT 2: Could my issues be related to: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=302863

 

 

 

I'm in a non-rural area, with connection to fibre cable, not wireless - North Shore Auckland.

Create new topic
gordonisnz

87 posts

Master Geek


  #3078417 21-May-2023 22:02
Send private message quote this post

I've reset my modem - see how it goes 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
rscole86
4669 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3078421 21-May-2023 22:13
Send private message quote this post

If it's purely disconnection issues, I think you're limited to 32 devices connected at any one time. So as the 33rd device connects, one will be booted.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50

D-Link Launches the New Dsr-250v2 Unified Services VPN Router
Posted 10-May-2023 17:46

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 