Hey guys,

We just moved into a new house and have Spark Fiber Max Plus plan applied to our ont and are only getting the following speeds.

92mbps down, 92 Mbps up.

Background.

Spark Provisioning issued for new fibre move.

Created a move order and upgraded to spark fibre max plus to be applied at our new premise.

The previous address was on Spark's Essential fiber plan. The New house is on the Spark Max fiber Plus plan.

Issue.

Connection speed from the ONT to the router only establishes 100mbps. if I force the port to 1gbps, we get no connection if I set the port to 10 100 1000, I only connect at 100mbps When we start heavy downloads, the ONT drops the connection to the router randomly

Troubleshooting.

We have spent hours talking to the Philippines call centre to try and resolve the issue. However, we keep getting the same scripted troubleshooting steps that don't work.

We have tested multiple routers and graded cat6 - cat8 cables but keep receiving the same reply that the provision on the chorus and sparks end is correct and must be our equipment's fault.

So I took my routers to my friend's house tonight, tested this on his connection and received a 1gps wan connection.

We have asked Spark to remove our profile from the circuit and replace it to test, but they won't.

Questions.

Has anyone experienced this issue with Spark before? How did you go about fixing this? Are there any Spark network engineers that might be able to look into my issue I'm having no luck with the call centre? is their any one in new Zealand we can talk to?.

What I think might have happened

I think we might have our old 100mbps profile still active somewhere on the network, preventing us from obtaining the new fibre speed or an underpowered CPE.

Equipment tested.

RT-X89X

RT-5300

Spark generic router.

3 x Cat6 cables

3 x Cat8 cables.

Fiber ONT.

fibre 200