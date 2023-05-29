Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Provisioning issue on new fiber max plus connection.
0x994c1d

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#304706 29-May-2023 21:10
Hey guys,

 

We just moved into a new house and have Spark Fiber Max Plus plan applied to our ont and are only getting the following speeds.

 

92mbps down, 92 Mbps up.

 

 

 

Background.

 

Spark Provisioning issued for new fibre move.

 

Created a move order and upgraded to spark fibre max plus to be applied at our new premise. 

 

     

  1. The previous address was on Spark's Essential fiber plan.
  2. The New house is on the Spark Max fiber Plus plan.

 

 

 

Issue.

 

     

  1. Connection speed from the ONT to the router only establishes 100mbps.
  2. if I force the port to 1gbps, we get no connection
  3. if I set the port to 10 100 1000, I only connect at 100mbps
  4. When we start heavy downloads, the ONT drops the connection to the router randomly

 

 

 

Troubleshooting.

 

We have spent hours talking to the Philippines call centre to try and resolve the issue. However, we keep getting the same scripted troubleshooting steps that don't work.

 

We have tested multiple routers and graded cat6 - cat8 cables but keep receiving the same reply that the provision on the chorus and sparks end is correct and must be our equipment's fault.

 

So I took my routers to my friend's house tonight, tested this on his connection and received a 1gps wan connection.

 

We have asked Spark to remove our profile from the circuit and replace it to test, but they won't.

 

Questions.

 

     

  1. Has anyone experienced this issue with Spark before?
  2. How did you go about fixing this?
  3. Are there any Spark network engineers that might be able to look into my issue I'm having no luck with the call centre?
  4. is their any one in new Zealand we can talk to?.

 

What I think might have happened

 

     

  1. I think we might have our old 100mbps profile still active somewhere on the network, preventing us from obtaining the new fibre speed
  2. or an underpowered CPE.

 

Equipment tested.

 

RT-X89X

 

RT-5300

 

Spark generic router.

 

3 x Cat6 cables

 

3 x Cat8 cables.

 

 

 

Fiber ONT.

 

fibre 200

SomeoneSomewhere
959 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3081133 29-May-2023 21:30
Sounds like a physically faulty ethernet port on the ONT. I don't think Chorus has any profiles or need to limit the actual ethernet port to 100BASE-T. Even newer '100/20' plans are actually like 110/22 delivered over gigabit so that people see headline speeds of ~100 not 93.

 

 

 

If you look really closely into the socket on the ONT, are there any missing or bent pins?

 

 

 

Can you ask them to move you to a different port on the same ONT?

 

 

 

If they can't move you to another port, I'd consider switching ISPs and asking the new ISP to liven a different port.

 
 
 
 

Wheelbarrow01
1362 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3081135 29-May-2023 21:33
If you flick me your address in a private message I can check to see what speed profile the connection is on at the Chorus end (assuming Chorus is the LFC).




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

0x994c1d

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3081139 29-May-2023 21:42
thanks, man,

 

 

 

pm sent.



BMarquis
339 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3081166 29-May-2023 22:19
No matter the service we don’t set the Ethernet port speed to anything other than 1gbps.
(Other than hyperfibre!)

So this, given your troubleshooting (provided your cables were all direct connected to the ONT), sounds like a faulty ONT.
You should log a job with your RSP to have us come and replace it.
.

