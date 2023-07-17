Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Smart Mesh Questions
johno1234

1010 posts

Uber Geek


#306376 17-Jul-2023 15:25


Hi all

 

I have a Spark Smart Modem and two Mesh units. The Mesh model is WE410443B-SP firmware 1.00.11 and the Modem model is VRV9517 firmware v6.00.24. The mesh units are not wired to the modem and rely on wireless.

 

Q1: Do the Mesh units daisy-chain or does each have to connect directly to the modem?

 

The reason I ask is that physically the layout is Modem ... Mesh ... wall ... Mesh ... floor ... office. The mesh that is furthest from the modem shows as 2.4GHz and the one that is closer is 5GHz. They are not very far apart - about 6m each jump. The Access Point Status config page says the connection is "Good":

 

 

Q2: Why is one 2.4GHz not 5GHz? Comes back to Q1 as if the connection is a star then the far one might not get a good enough signal and drop to 2.4GHz?

 

BTW are those firmware levels up to date?

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

antant
99 posts

Master Geek


  #3105124 17-Jul-2023 16:51


This old post here suggests that they do daisy chain. (Note, I only have one setup). 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=257136&page_no=57#2580303

 

 

 

For what it's worth, my smart mesh shows the same firmware version (1.00.11).

 

 

 
 
 
 

johno1234

1010 posts

Uber Geek


  #3105179 17-Jul-2023 19:07


antant:

This old post here suggests that they do daisy chain. (Note, I only have one setup). 


https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=257136&page_no=57#2580303


 


For what it's worth, my smart mesh shows the same firmware version (1.00.11).


 



Sounds like he had to manipulate the physical location to get a daisy-chain rather than a star. The status page I am seeing suggests mine is in a star topology but I can’t move them around much more with out making the distances too large.

