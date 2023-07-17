Hi all

I have a Spark Smart Modem and two Mesh units. The Mesh model is WE410443B-SP firmware 1.00.11 and the Modem model is VRV9517 firmware v6.00.24. The mesh units are not wired to the modem and rely on wireless.

Q1: Do the Mesh units daisy-chain or does each have to connect directly to the modem?

The reason I ask is that physically the layout is Modem ... Mesh ... wall ... Mesh ... floor ... office. The mesh that is furthest from the modem shows as 2.4GHz and the one that is closer is 5GHz. They are not very far apart - about 6m each jump. The Access Point Status config page says the connection is "Good":

Q2: Why is one 2.4GHz not 5GHz? Comes back to Q1 as if the connection is a star then the far one might not get a good enough signal and drop to 2.4GHz?

BTW are those firmware levels up to date?

Thanks