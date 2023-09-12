outdoorsnz

While looking up my skinny fibre email bill history, I was very surprised to find nothing since February! I double checked my bank to confirm.

So who is liable for this? While I like free, I'm a honest person and six months to pay back is quite a chuck of money when you are on a tight budget. Only thing I'm wondering if the account has somehow got mixed with another family member, but is a competley different account / location. It seems to be the aniversary contract roll over date.

I've logged into skinny dashboard quite a few times and it always said zero balance to pay.

PITA.