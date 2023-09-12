Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny Broadband Have Stopped Billing Me!
outdoorsnz

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


#307012 12-Sep-2023 11:37
Send private message quote this post

While looking up my skinny fibre email bill history, I was very surprised to find nothing since February! I double checked my bank to confirm.

 

So who is liable for this? While I like free, I'm a honest person and six months to pay back is quite a chuck of money when you are on a tight budget. Only thing I'm wondering if the account has somehow got mixed with another family member, but is a competley different account / location. It seems to be the aniversary contract roll over date.

 

I've logged into skinny dashboard quite a few times and it always said zero balance to pay.

 

PITA. 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
concordnz
402 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #3126454 12-Sep-2023 11:50
Send private message quote this post

Legally, you are 100% responsible for full amount.
(you have consumed the service)

What has happened to the funds that would normally have gone to them? You must have noticed it and spent them, money just doesn't evaporate into thin air.

I would start saving, so that you can pay it up to date in a timely fashion.... Otherwise they are quite within their rights to suspend your service, untill your payments are caught up.
(I don't think they will - they generally work out a 'payment plan' in most cases - but with the recent changes, it's anyone's guess.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Rushmere
282 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3126477 12-Sep-2023 12:48
Send private message quote this post

I had the same issue last year when they didn't charge my credit card.

 

I contacted them when I noticed. My dashboard also stated there was nothing due to pay. They said there had been an error with their system and they re-started the billing. They stated that they wouldn't back-date the missed charges.

 

My billing had been working OK for the past few months, but they're about 3 weeks overdue to charge me for last month, so it looks like I'll have to contact them again to find out what's happening. Sounds like there's something odd going on with their billing system.

outdoorsnz

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3126494 12-Sep-2023 13:38
Send private message quote this post

concordnz: Legally, you are 100% responsible for full amount.
(you have consumed the service)

What has happened to the funds that would normally have gone to them? You must have noticed it and spent them, money just doesn't evaporate into thin air.

I would start saving, so that you can pay it up to date in a timely fashion.... Otherwise they are quite within their rights to suspend your service, untill your payments are caught up.
(I don't think they will - they generally work out a 'payment plan' in most cases - but with the recent changes, it's anyone's guess.

 

Not sure if you read my OP. This is about skinny, not me! As I mentioned, there has been nothing from skinny, so this is not a debt issue.



outdoorsnz

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3126495 12-Sep-2023 13:43
Send private message quote this post

Rushmere:

 

I had the same issue last year when they didn't charge my credit card.

 

I contacted them when I noticed. My dashboard also stated there was nothing due to pay. They said there had been an error with their system and they re-started the billing. They stated that they wouldn't back-date the missed charges.

 

My billing had been working OK for the past few months, but they're about 3 weeks overdue to charge me for last month, so it looks like I'll have to contact them again to find out what's happening. Sounds like there's something odd going on with their billing system.

 

 

Good to know not just me. I will make contact with them and get the issue sorted. Had alot going on in my life, so it was set and forget, but I also manage skinny broadband for a family member, so I guess I kept seeing those emails and just assumed it was all good. Cheers

outdoorsnz

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3126498 12-Sep-2023 13:47
Send private message quote this post

The annoying thing here is I bet I get the new contract price of $80, where as If it had kept rolling over, I might have got a grand fathered price of $75. I'm not sure how that works, but other person I know still has a very old price of $63 p.m!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 