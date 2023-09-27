Skinny seems to be having big problems right now, I can't make calls, or send texts. The Skinny app is also not connecting, and if you try and log in on the website it brings up a page say it is in maintenance mode.
Anyone else having problems?
Yep, in Kapiti. Haven't had any kind of connection for over half an hour.
Tested Skinny app, not logging in.
Txting and Skinny app not working for me in CHCH.
Hi everyone, the teams are working on it! Hold tight!
