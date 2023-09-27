Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny mobile outage 2023-09-27
#309189 27-Sep-2023 14:18
Skinny seems to be having big problems right now, I can't make calls, or send texts. The Skinny app is also not connecting, and if you try and log in on the website it brings up a page say it is in maintenance mode.

 

Anyone else having problems?

  #3135501 27-Sep-2023 14:20
Yep, in Kapiti. Haven't had any kind of connection for over half an hour.

 
 
 
 

  #3135502 27-Sep-2023 14:20
Tested Skinny app, not logging in. 

 

 




  #3135504 27-Sep-2023 14:29
Txting and Skinny app not working for me in CHCH.



  #3135506 27-Sep-2023 14:32
Hi everyone, the teams are working on it!  Hold tight!




