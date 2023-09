Just got an email stating my $85 plan is going up $5/month but now has unlimited data. Assuming Spark are grandfathering the $100 plan?

Also stated the other $65 plan on my account is increasing to $70 but with 18gb of full-speed data.

Anyone know if they'll be bringing in a lower-tier unlimited plan? $70 seems steep for an entry plan compared to One and 2degrees' offerings